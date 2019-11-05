Funeral mass for Bishop Richard Lennon held at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon will be honored one more time during his funeral services Tuesday morning.
Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.
Lennon died on Oct. 29 at the age of 72. He served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
He was appointed in 2006 and resigned in 2016, citing health reasons.
Bishop Nelson Perez, who succeeded Lennon, said he showed tremendous love for the church.
A prayer service and wake was held on Monday afternoon.
