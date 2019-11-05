Here’s what you need to know for Election Day in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s Election Day in Ohio. Polls across the state are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
If you’re unsure of where your designated polling place is, contact your county board of elections or search for your precinct online.
A valid form of identification is needed, including:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
- A military identification
- A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed
- An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address
There are several important issues on Tuesday’s ballots, depending on where voters live in Northeast Ohio.
Voters in Cuyahoga County are being asked to amend a charter requiring the sheriff, who is responsible for overseeing the jail system, to appoint a staff member to be confirmed by the county council.
In Akron, Democratic Mayor Dan Horrigan is being challenged by Republican Josh Sines.
School levies for districts in Euclid, Chardon, North Ridgeville, Independence, and Willoughby-Eastlake will be voted on.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.