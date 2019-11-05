Jermaine Whitehead says he is ‘deeply sorry’ for explicit and threatening tweets following Sunday’s Browns game

Cleveland Browns defensive back Jermaine Whitehead
By Chris Anderson | November 5, 2019 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jermaine Whitehead returned to social media to apologize for his “unacceptable behavior” following Cleveland’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

The former Browns safety said he is “deeply sorry” for his explicit Twitter tirade.

🙏🏾 I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful. I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream. Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!

Whitehead made violent threats to Cleveland Browns fans and a member of the media who criticized his play on Sunday.

[ WARNING: Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts contain graphic language ]

The Cleveland Browns released Whitehead from the team first thing Monday morning.

The 26-year-old was in his second year with the Browns.

