Jermaine Whitehead says he is ‘deeply sorry’ for explicit and threatening tweets following Sunday’s Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jermaine Whitehead returned to social media to apologize for his “unacceptable behavior” following Cleveland’s loss to the Denver Broncos.
The former Browns safety said he is “deeply sorry” for his explicit Twitter tirade.
Whitehead made violent threats to Cleveland Browns fans and a member of the media who criticized his play on Sunday.
The Cleveland Browns released Whitehead from the team first thing Monday morning.
The 26-year-old was in his second year with the Browns.
