Live: Candlelight vigil held for 3 people murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three senseless and brutal killings unfolded Saturday on Cleveland’s West Side, leaving a community in shock.
Kielonte Harris is accused of shooting and killing two women and a man at 7802 Lorain Road around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2.
April Lynn Magana, 36, died inside the home.
Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, 31, was found dead outside the home.
Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police said Harris fled after the shooting, but was arrested later that afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home near the 9600 block of Sandusky Avenue in Cleveland.
Harris is being held on a $1.5 million bond, and has pleaded not guilty.
