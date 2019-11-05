Macaulay Culkin takes shots at Cleveland, Baker Mayfield’s postgame appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s facial hair and outfit did not go unnoticed on Sunday.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback was criticized for his play on the field and his appearance off the field following the 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Now, Macaulay Culkin is taking shots at Mayfield.
The former child actor suggested that Mayfield looked like one of the “West Bandits” from the “Home Alone” movie series.
Culkin then retracted that comparison and implied that his weathered look may actually be from living in Cleveland.
As the saying goes, “Cleveland against the world.”
