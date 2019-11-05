2 men rob Garfield Heights CVS of a large amount of prescription drugs

(Source: Garfield Heights police)
By Julia Tullos | November 5, 2019 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:16 PM

GARFIELD HEIGHTS Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two men who robbed CVS pharmacy employees at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Garfield Heights police said the suspects entered the store at 11223 Granger Road at 7:17 a.m.

According to police, the suspects then forced the front-end cashier to the pharmacy.

Once inside the pharmacy, police said one suspect produced a gun and restrained two pharmacy employees and forced a third to open a safe.

The suspects then gathered a large amount of prescription drugs and fled the store, police said.

None of the CVS employees were injured.

If you recognize either suspect, please call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

