NCAA’s 1st D-1 basketball recruit with autism will be available to play for Kent State University in season opener

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The first NCAA basketball recruit in Division 1 history with autism could take the court on Wednesday for the Kent State University Golden Flashes.
Coach Rob Senderhoff said Kalen Bennett, a freshman from Arkansas, will be in uniform for the 2019-20 season opener on Wednesday.
The team announced in November 2018 that Bennett, the nation’s first Division 1 recruit with autism, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Kent State.
“We knew we were going to recruit some size and watched Kalin play this summer and got to know him and his story,” Senderoff said after Bennett’s signing. “We are really excited to bring him to Kent State. He has autism and to my knowledge, he will be the first Division I player with autism to sign an NLI. We’re very excited about the potential he has as a basketball player and he’s only scratching the surface. Kalin is a big, strong, physical player that has a soft touch. We look forward to watching his development over the next few years.”
Kent State will host Hiram on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
