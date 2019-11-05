NCAA’s 1st D-1 basketball recruit with autism will be available to play for Kent State University in season opener

“We knew we were going to recruit some size and watched Kalin play this summer and got to know him and his story,” Senderoff said after Bennett’s signing. “We are really excited to bring him to Kent State. He has autism and to my knowledge, he will be the first Division I player with autism to sign an NLI. We’re very excited about the potential he has as a basketball player and he’s only scratching the surface. Kalin is a big, strong, physical player that has a soft touch. We look forward to watching his development over the next few years.”