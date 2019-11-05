Northeast Ohio Weather: 40’s today with a mixed sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. A colder air mass is building in. I have a few showers around this morning downwind of Lake Erie east of Cleveland as the wind will be out of the west. The area will see a mix of sun and clouds today. Afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 40′s for most. You will most likely remain in the mid 40′s where you stay cloudy. This will be the case east of Cleveland. A weak secondary front will increase the moisture a little. I went with a mostly cloudy sky this evening then some clearing overnight. Get ready for a cold night as many drop to around 30 degrees overnight.