Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow for Thursday into Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking colder and more unsettled weather in the days ahead. If there’s anything you need to get done outside, perhaps some yard work, I would consider taking care of that this evening or on Wednesday.
For tonight, expect a mix of moonlight and clouds and much colder temperatures than last night. We’ll be falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn tomorrow.
Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s by tomorrow afternoon.
Okay, on to that wintry weather. We are forecasting a mix of rain and snow for your Thursday. This precipitation will move in late Wednesday night into Thursday, and it will make for a wet and dreary day. If I had to grade Thursday, I’d probably give it a D-.
The wintry mix of rain and snow may actually change over to all snow for the evening commute. The lake effect will kick in during the overnight hours, adding some additional snow to the mix.
Light to moderate accumulations are possible, especially in the Snow Belt on the East Side of Cleveland.
Lake effect snow will come to an end in the Snow Belt on Friday night.
Another wintry mix of rain and snow will be moving in for Sunday. If you’re planning to go to the Browns game, wear something warm and waterproof!
Lake effect snows will be possible Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will also be tumbling over the next several days.
Thursday’s high: 44°
Friday’s high: 39°
Saturday’s high: 46°
Sunday’s high: 46°
Monday’s high: 35°
Tuesday’s high: 34°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.