Solon Police deem concerning message written by middle school student was not a credible threat

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department said a boy may face disciplinary action from juvenile court after making a purported threat to a Solon school.
Said threat was brought to the attention of the Solon Police Department at 9:57 a.m., according to police.
Officers learned that students had received the concerning message over social media from the previous night, according to police.
Police said the report was immediately forwarded to the Solon Police Detective Bureau, and the author of the message was identified as a middle school student from Solon less than two hours later.
According to police, the student confessed to writing the message as he was being interviewed.
After talking to the student and his parents, officers determined that the content of the message was not a credible threat to the school or any of the students, faculty, or staff, according to police.
Police said the case will be reviewed for possible filing of a complaint through the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
