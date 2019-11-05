Summit County Board of Elections says votes were cast for candidates who withdrew

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Board of Elections said confusion in the voting stalls led to ballots being cast for candidates who dropped out of their respective races.
The issues were discovered in voting stalls located in Green and Sagamore Hills.
According to election officials in Summit County, the votes cast for Justin Speight in Green and Scott Gale in Sagamore Hills will not be counted.
Voters in Summit county with questions can call the Board of Elections at 330-643-5200.
