Teen sentenced for shooting behind Kenmore High School

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a woman behind Kenmore High School.
Michael Calhoun, 18, shot the 19-year-old on Feb. 6.
The victim was a passenger in a car parked on Ella Court, just behind the high school.
The driver of that car had pulled up next to another vehicle to give his girlfriend a key.
The driver and the girlfriend began arguing and that’s when Calhoun got out and shot at the second car.
The victim was sitting in the back seat and was shot in the shoulder.
Three other people were in or near the car when Calhoun opened fired.
“This prison sentence sends a strong message that gun violence will not be tolerated. Thankfully, the victim in this case survived and no one else was seriously hurt,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
