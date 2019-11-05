US Marshals: Teenage murderer captured after pursuit in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy, wanted for murder and several other felony charges, was tracked down in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood on Monday.
As Cleveland Police gave chase, Keyshawn Foster jumped out of a car and attempted to run from officers. He was quickly caught and arrested.
The underage suspect evaded police several times over the weekend as authorities worked to hunt him down.
Foster, the U.S. Marshals fugitive of the week, was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, and was charged with aggravated murder, discharging a firearm, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.
