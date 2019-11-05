Tracing serial killer Samuel Little’s Northeast Ohio roots: ‘They didn’t know who the hell was doing it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What does it take to catch a killer? In this case, a serial killer who evaded police for decades?
By now, you’ve probably heard of Samuel Little, now called “America’s most prolific serial killer” by the FBI.
Little, 79, confessed to murdering 93 victims across the United States.
Seven of his victims were from Ohio.
Little was raised in Lorain and throughout all of the killings, he kept coming back home.
19 News spent months tracing Samuel Little’s steps throughout Northeast Ohio for a 3-part investigation you’ll only see on 19 News-- To Catch A Killer: Samuel Little.
In Episode 1, we took a look at his first steps into crime in the Cleveland area.
Investigator Sara Goldenberg tracked down a local detective who never forgot Little, even though he was only arrested for a petty crime.
We also brought you inside the case file of three murders out of Los Angeles that sent Little to prison and sparked investigations at police departments nationwide.
Next in Episode 2, Samuel Little’s days of going unnoticed are finally over.
A Texas Ranger cracks the next step of the case, ending up with dozens of confessions to murders across the country.
You can hear part of his confessions to murders in Cleveland for yourself.
Episode 2 airs Tuesday night at 11:00 on 19 News.
In Episode 3, 19 News will delve into how Samuel Little got away with up to 93 murders.
Plus, new leads in unsolved murder cases out of Akron and Willoughby Hills could answer questions that have been asked for decades.
The 3-part series wraps up on Wednesday night at 11:00 with the final episode of To Catch A Killer: Samuel Little.
