70-year-old man accused of fighting with his Panera co-worker

ROCKY RIVER Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old North Olmsted man is charged with assault, after police said he got into a fight with his Panera co-worker.
According to the police report, Earl Dittman works at the Panera Bread at 19705 Center Ridge Road.
Rocky River police said Dittman came to the station on Nov. 2 at 6:25 p.m. to report he had a fight with a 35-year-old female co-worker.
Dittman said he was scratched on his face.
After investigating the incident, police charged Dittman with assault.
The 35-year-old co-worker was not charged.
Police said she suffered minor injuries and was treated by Rocky River Fire Department medics, but refused transport to the hospital.
