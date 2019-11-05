90-year-old woman loses $25,000 to home repair company, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 90-year-old woman gave over $25,000 to a home repair company, but little to no work has been done at her residence.
Akron police officers said the victim called them Tuesday morning to report the alleged theft.
According to officers, she hired the company White Glove to do repairs at her home in the 1800 block of Eldridge Avenue.
The victim told officers she has been paying for the past two months, but almost nothing has even been started.
Akron police said the investigation is ongoing.
It is not known if there are other victims.
