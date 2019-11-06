Adoptive mother exemplifies why November is National Adoption Awareness Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Delores Chapman is a foster and adoptive mother of two sibling girls.
She told us on CW 43 Focus that the girls give her way more than she gives them.
Delores Chapman said and her husband were foster parents of the girls. When they found out about the likelihood that the girls would be separated, they decided to take the next step and adopt the siblings together.
“I need people to understand that there are so many children out there that need parents. I need you to think about when you were a child, and what did you need from your parents. These children are out here and they don’t have that.”
Zelma Brown is a foster parent recruiter from the Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth/SAFY, a division of Children and Family Services. She said it is her job to help focus potential adoptive parents on what it takes to be successful.
“We need families who are single, who are married who are ready to accept the children as they are. We are a trauma informed agency and so we’re going to help you with the special needs that children have.”
Brown said right now during National Adoption Awareness Month, there are more than 1,200 teenagers in Ohio who are in need of permanent, caring relationships and meaningful connections to supportive adults.
She pointed us to the SAFY website which states, "by highlighting the perspectives of older youth who have lived experience with foster care and adoption, National Adoption Month aims to empower agencies and communities to involve teenagers in planning for their own future as they consider all their options, whether it is the decision to pursue adoption or other permanency options.
She said currently there are almost 3,000 children in custody in Cuyahoga County and almost 600 in permanent custody available for adoption. SAFY is a Therapeutic Foster Care Agency providing trauma informed care for abused, neglected and dependent children.
