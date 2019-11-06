Akron anti-violence task force nets 32 arrests, seizes more than 2 kilos of cocaine

Guns seized by Akron police's Anti-Violence Unit (Source: Akron police)
November 6, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:54 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-month investigation conducted by the Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Unit resulted in dozens of arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and firearms.

According to Akron police, 32 adult arrests were made between Aug. 16 and Oct. 30 by the task force.

Charges for those suspects include drug trafficking, possessing weapons under disability, and other drug or firearm-related offenses. One suspect who was caught was wanted on an aggravated murder.

Investigators also seized a high-volume of drugs and guns, including:

  • 2 kilos of cocaine
  • 16 grams of heroin
  • 66.5 grams of fentanyl
  • 333 grams of methamphetamine
  • 112 grams of marijuana
  • 15 illegal firearms

During the three-month investigation, Akron has seen a 25% decrease in weapons-related crimes from the same time period as last year.

The task force was formed to target criminal activity in Akron communities affected by gun violence.

