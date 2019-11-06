Akron police arrest homicide suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a suspect connected to the death of a man who was found in a car with gunshot wounds.
Damarious A. Wells, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of 25-year-old Marques R. Graves, who was found shot dead at the Wings 18 Bar on Romig Rd. in October.
Wells was arrested on Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.
According to police, Graves was shot while sitting in front of the bar.
Graves was a passenger in the vehicle when he was shot.
The driver of the car fled the scene and tried to take Graves to the hospital, police said.
EMS met them on the way, put the victim in an ambulance, and brought him to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died several hours later.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.