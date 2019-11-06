Aldi hosts wine, cheese and beer advent calendar event in Northeast Ohio

Beer added to the list for the first time

By Chris Frye | November 6, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday marks exactly seven weeks until Christmas.

Discount grocery store chain Aldi is helping wine connoisseurs celebrate a little early with the release of its yearly advent calendar.

Aldi rolled out wine, beer, cheese and chocolate advent calendars around several Aldi locations in Northeast Ohio.

Folks arrived two to three hours prior to the store opening to be the first in line to take home advent calendars.

In 2018, the calendars sold out in minutes across the U.S.

The calendars are used to countdown the days of Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas.

Customers were only allowed two calendars per purchase.

