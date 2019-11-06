Cleveland police officer accused of rape met woman on Tinder, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New information released Wednesday on a Cleveland police officer accused of raping a 29-year-old woman shows the two met on a popular dating app.
Matthew Piter, 26, was arrested on Oct. 31 and pleaded not guilty.
According to Cleveland police, Piter and the rape victim went on a date on Oct. 24 after meeting on Tinder.
Piter and the woman first went to the restaurant Si Senor at 16800 Lorain Ave., before going to Piter’s home, police said.
The alleged assault happened at Piter’s Cleveland home.
According to the criminal complaint, Piter pushed the woman to the wall with both hands around her neck.
Piter then allegedly forced his hand up her shirt and under her bra, forcibly pulled her pants down, and penetrated her vagina without verbal consent and under physical protest, according to the complaint.
The woman called a Lyft driver to take her home and then called police to make a report.
Piter gradauted from the Cleveland Police Academy in May 2017.
He remains out on a $20,000 bond and is expected back in court on Nov. 7.
