Bratenahl condominiums concierge indicted for stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old Anthony Djurovic for stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents while he worked as a concierge at the Bratenahl Place condominiums.
The prosecutor said Djurovic entered four different apartments from Sept. 8 - Oct. 8 when the residents were gone and stole the numerous articles of jewelry.
Djurovic and 44-year-old James Rigby then sold the jewelry to numerous nearby pawn shops, according to Prosecutor O’Malley.
According to the prosecutor, Bratenahl Police conducted the investigation and arrest Djurovic on Oct. 11 at a home near E. 61st and Carry Avenue.
Bratenahl Police then arrested Rigby later that day near E. 88th and I-90, according to the prosecutor.
“This defendant was hired to assist and protect the residents of Bratenahl Place,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He violated and exploited that trust by committing multiple burglaries in their homes.”
Prosecutor O’Malley said Djurovic has been indicted on the following charges:
- 5 counts of Burglary
- 4 counts of Theft
- 1 count of Grand Theft
Prosecutor O’Malley said Rigby has been charged with 5 counts of receiving stolen property.
Records show both Djurovic and Rigby are being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $25,000 bond and are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.