Cleveland Heights residents vote for an elected mayor for the first time ever

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights voters decided that they want an elected mayor, according to the results of the town’s latest election.
For over 100 years, all the city had was a manager and seven city council members to supervise the town. Still, on Tuesday, Cleveland Heights residents decided that they want an elected mayor.
The movement started one year ago when ten people created a ‘Citizens for an Elected Mayor,' which was an effort to get an elected mayor on the town’s ballot.
The town will prepare for a mayoral election in November 2021, and the first directly elected mayor will take office in January 2022.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.