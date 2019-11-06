Suspect wanted for shooting 62-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man accused of shooting a 62-year-old man.
The male shooting victim was found lying on the sidewalk when police arrived suffering from a gunshot wound on Harvard Avenue near East 177th Street on Sept. 24, according to the police report.
A witness, who was with the victim at the time, told officers that two males wearing masks approached them and asked for their money at gunpoint.
Investigators said the witness left the area, but returned to find the 62-year-old man shot on the sidewalk. His injuries were not fatal.
One of the suspects was caught on camera in the area.
