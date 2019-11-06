Commuter Cast for Wdnesday, Nov. 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan
S. Marginal is closed between E.55 and Marquette due to a water main break. For those who need to take Marquette the best detour to take is St. Clair Ave.
It is that time of the year when deer are going to be running across the road, so make sure to stay alert.
Roads are going to be dry this morning, but do not expect the same for the rest of the week.
It is going to be a chilly morning and temperatures reflect that.
The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning at 7:10 a.m.
