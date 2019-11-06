Cuyahoga County Officer being arraigned for allegedly pepper-spraying inmate in restraint chair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Officer is set to be arraigned on Wednesday after he is accused of attacking an inmate that had been placed in a restraint chair.
Cuyahoga County Officer, Idris-Farid Clark, is set to be in court at 8:30 a.m.
In August, Clark was arrested and held at the Geauga County Jail.
Agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI completed the investigation leading to Clark’s arrest.
Court documents say Clark spoke to fellow corrections officers at the Cuyahoga County jail and claimed he had videos “just as bad as his.”
Clark allegedly said he needed the officers to “testify on his behalf at trial to the lack of training we received and how the jail is ran.” He threatened to release the videos if they didn’t testify on his behalf.
“I’m not gonna burn for no one. If I go down, others are going down too,” Clark allegedly said.
Clark was previously indicted on April 8 for an offense that occurred on July 16, 2018. He allegedly sprayed an inmate with pepper foam after the inmate had been placed in a restraint chair.
Clark was charged with felonious assault, assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint and is one of five corrections officers who have been indicted on charges ranging from assault to tampering with evidence.
The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case.
