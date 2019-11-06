3 Erie County Jail inmates overdose on suspected fentanyl

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff confirmed three Erie County Jail inmates overdosed on Tuesday night.
Based on the positive effect the narcan administered to each of the three inmates had, the drug is believed to be an opiate compound, more specifically fentanyl, according to the sheriff.
According to the sheriff, the three men together live in a dormitory style unit in the jail.
All three were transported to the emergency room at a local hospital and have since returned to the jail, according to the sheriff.
As for how they obtained access to the drug, the sheriff said one of the inmates was transported from the jail to a court hearing on Tuesday.
The sheriff said it is believed he obtained the drug from an acquaintance he saw in court, and brought it back to the jail dormitory.
While no charges have been filed against the three inmates at this time, the sheriff said the investigation is on-going.
