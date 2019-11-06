Euclid police investigating shooting at library

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a person was shot in the parking lot of the Euclid Public Library Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m.
According to officers, the victim was shot in the ankle and transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police said the gun was recovered at the scene.
Police added the suspect is in custody, but they are not releasing their name at this time.
The library will remain closed today and re-open Thursday.
School officials said police asked them to put Euclid High School under lock-down during the investigation.
The lock-down was lifted within 15 minutes.
No students were injured.
