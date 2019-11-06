19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and snow will make for a messy Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking colder and more unsettled weather in the days ahead. If there’s anything you need to get done outside, perhaps some yard work, I would consider taking care of that this afternoon or this evening.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight.
As far as Thursday goes, things are looking pretty gloomy. Rain showers will be around during the morning drive. As the morning goes on, snow will mix with the rain. The wintry mix may even change over to all snow during the afternoon hours. Snow will continue through the early-afternoon hours before tapering off by the evening drive.
Light accumulation on the order of a trace to 1″ is possible. The high end of that (1″ or so) will be in our southern counties. I believe totals will be lower along the lakeshore.
Lake effect snow will kick in during the overnight hours, adding some additional snow to the mix.
Light to moderate accumulations are possible, especially in the Snow Belt on the East Side of Cleveland.
Lake effect snow will come to an end in the Snow Belt on Friday night.
Our next shot for precipitation will be on Sunday evening. Rain will move in and it will mix with snow overnight. We have removed the rain chance for the Browns game. Good news there!
Snow showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will also be tumbling over the next several days.
Thursday’s high: 42°
Friday’s high: 39°
Saturday’s high: 46°
Sunday’s high: 53°
Monday’s high: 38°
Tuesday’s high: 31°
