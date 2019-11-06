First Traffic Alert: Water main breaks on I-90 for the second time in two weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break on South Marginal Road flooded I-90 E for the second time in tow weeks.
A 12-inch water main burst right around midnight last night shutting down lanes on I-90 Eastbound.
One driver reportedly hit the water, hydroplaned, and crashed his truck, causing it to rollover.
The highway reopened around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, but Marginal is closed between E.55 and Marquette.
On October 24, the water main broke in the same place, causing issues and closing I-90 in both directions.
Cleveland water says most pipes in the city have a lifespan of 100 years, and many are getting close to the century mark.
Massive improvement projects are underway to help repair and replace the cities aging pipes.
This year more than $5.5m will be spent to replace over 2.5 miles of water mains throughout the City of Cleveland.
