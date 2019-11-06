Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director being arraigned on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Jail Director at the Cuyahoga County Jail is set to be arraigned on several charges, including one count of tampering with records and two counts of dereliction of duty.
According to a January indictment, Kenneth Mills is accused of tampering with a Cuyahoga County Council Public Safety Committee Video Recording on or about May 22, 2018.
A pre-trial has been set for the former Jail director on Nov. 14 for the January indictment.
While the indictment states the two counts of falsification both stemmed from or around May 22, 2018, one count is for a false statement made in an official proceeding, and the other is for a “statement made with purpose to mislead a public official in performing the public official’s official function.”
The indictment states the two dereliction of duty charges happened on or about Jan. 1, 2017 - Nov. 14, 2018.
According to the indictment, one of the dereliction of duty charges is for “negligently” failing “to provide persons confined in the detention facility with adequate food, clothing, bedding, shelter, and medical attention, thereby making the jail unsafe,” while being an officer having charge of a detention facility.
As for the other dereliction of duty charge, the indictment said that was for “negligently" failing “to observe any lawful and reasonable regulation for the management of the detention facility, thereby making the jail unsafe” while being an officer having charge of a detention facility.
Mills was already indicted back in Jan. 2019 with similar charges, including one count of telecommunications fraud, one count of tampering with records, four counts of falsification, and two counts of obstructing official business.
Seven inmates died while Mills was in charge.
Mills resigned last November, just before the U.S. Marshals report was released that called the jail’s conditions “inhumane.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.