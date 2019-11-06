Highway Patrol investigating crash that claimed life of 84-year-old pedestrian in Deerfield Township

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 84-year-old Doris E. Carver of Deerfield Township was walking across US-224 when she was struck by a Lincoln MKX traveling eastbound on US-224 just before 4 p.m.
Troopers said Carver suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old Wadsworth man driving the Lincoln MKX stayed on scene and gave a statement to investigators.
He was not injured in the collision, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Deerfield Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and Portage County Medical Examiner reportedly assisted at the crash scene.
