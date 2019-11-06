Maple Heights man caught wearing reflective traffic vests to blend into community he was robbing

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man’s crime spree is over after he was caught using reflective traffic vests to pose as a city worker to deter suspicion while robbing the Shaker Heights community.
The Shaker Heights Police Department said Bobby Weatherspoon was arrested for a series of thefts that occurred throughout their jurisdiction over the last several weeks.
According to police, Weatherspoon and other suspects admitted to wearing reflective traffic vests during their crime spree to blend in with the community as utility workers, joggers, traffic flaggers, or landscapers commonly seen in the areas.
Weatherspoon was charged with breaking and entering, and additional charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, according to police.
The police report said Shaker Heights police anticipates charging additional suspects as a result of this investigation.
The Shaker Heights Police Department issued the following statement to residents:
"This investigation required significant SHPD resources and was successful due to residents who shared surveillance video and photographed suspicious vehicles in their community. We ask that residents remain vigilant in efforts to recognize suspicious behavior, as well as work with our department to investigate issues of common concern.
Please be advised: Suspects admit that they commit their crimes in locations that are widely known to be easy targets because basic security measures are not employed. It is imperative that residents lock car doors (at all times, but especially at night), keep garage doors closed and locked, and secure personal property. This will significantly reduce the opportunity for crime and send a strong signal that there are no easy targets in Shaker Heights."
