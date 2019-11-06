Marlon Wheeler, aka Wimp, wanted in connection to drive-by shooting in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has a warrant out for the arrest of 34-year-old Marlon Wheeler, who may be known on the streets as Wimp.
Wheeler is wanted on several charges including felonious assault, discharge of firearm near prohibited premises, vandalism, and having a weapon under disability.
According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, which featured Wheeler in this week’s Wanted Wednesday, he is considered a repeat violent offender.
Wheeler’s charges carry firearm specifications that are connected to a drive-by shooting.
Here are the other suspects featured on Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.