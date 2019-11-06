Marlon Wheeler, aka Wimp, wanted in connection to drive-by shooting in Cuyahoga County

Wheeler is designated as a repeat violent offender By Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Marlon Wheeler, might be known as Wimp on the streets, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for an alleged drive-by shooting. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos | November 6, 2019 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has a warrant out for the arrest of 34-year-old Marlon Wheeler, who may be known on the streets as Wimp.

Wheeler is wanted on several charges including felonious assault, discharge of firearm near prohibited premises, vandalism, and having a weapon under disability.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, which featured Wheeler in this week’s Wanted Wednesday, he is considered a repeat violent offender.

Wheeler’s charges carry firearm specifications that are connected to a drive-by shooting.

Here are the other suspects featured on Wanted Wednesday:

Damond Durden-Moore is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges including robbery.
Damond Durden-Moore is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges including robbery. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
56-year-old Paul Tate is a registered sex offender who is wanted on multiple charges including attempted rape.
56-year-old Paul Tate is a registered sex offender who is wanted on multiple charges including attempted rape. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

