Baker Mayfield shaves handlebar mustache: ‘I didn’t deserve it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield has always marched to the beat of his own drum. Sunday in Denver was no different.
The mustachioed signal caller arrived at Empower Field with a full beard, but before kick off razored it down to a handlebar mustache.
That was his look during the game, but after their 24-19 loss to the Broncos Mayfield appeared before reporters with a traditional mustache.
“I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache so I shaved it off because I didn’t deserve it,” Mayfield said on Wednesday.
Social media had its fun with Mayfield’s multple looks on Sunday, and of course there was some criticism on why it was important to shave not once, but twice, on a game day.
His head coach did not seem to notice or care.
“I didn’t know he shaved the day of the game," said Freddie Kitchens. "I don’t really look at faces that much in terms of facial hair.”
