New owners hope to re-open Cleveland bakery, continue its mission to help people get jobs

“We were surprised at this announcement and would have been interested in acquiring the business if we had been given the opportunity,” said Logan Fahey. “In my years of involvement with Bloom Bakery, I have never been more committed to its social mission than I am now. We have personally worked with so many Bloom employees whose lives have been changed by this business, and we will not let that mission die. Our belief is that what we are doing is vital to the community.”