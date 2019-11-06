New owners will re-open Cleveland bakery, continue it’s mission to help people get jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bloom Bakery announced Wednesday morning it would close their two locations; however, by Wednesday afternoon the bakery had a new owner.
Bloom Bakery is located in the Huntington Building on Public Square and at 1938 Euclid Ave.
The bakery opened in 2016 and their mission has been to provide jobs and training to people who face barriers finding a steady job.
So far, Bloom Bakery has provided 90 people training, paid internships and employment.
Bloom Bakery will close this week for a short time until new owners Logan Fahey and Maurice Chaplais re-open the business.
A new opening date has not yet been scheduled.
“We were surprised at this announcement and would have been interested in acquiring the business if we had been given the opportunity,” said Logan Fahey. “In my years of involvement with Bloom Bakery, I have never been more committed to its social mission than I am now. We have personally worked with so many Bloom employees whose lives have been changed by this business, and we will not let that mission die. Our belief is that what we are doing is vital to the community.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.