Northeast Ohio Weather: Mid to upper 40’s today with a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure is clipping along through Iowa this morning. Clouds will thicken up. I have us dry today with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s. The wind won’t be too bad. A mostly cloudy is in the forecast tonight. The system and cold front will track through our area early Thursday morning. We will have light rain around in the morning. There could be a mix of some sleet or snow at times. We do have an ALERT DAY tomorrow because of this. I do not see this being a major issue however. The team is watching this for you.