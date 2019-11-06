Oberlin Police still unclear on exact substance that led to HAZMAT situation at Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nine days since Hazmat crews responded to the Walmart in Oberlin for a suspected fentanyl scare.
Police ordered people to evacuate after an overdose.
Doctors treated six other patients including a police officer at Allen Memorial Hospital.
Oberlin Police said there have been “no conclusive revelations” on any of the items sent for testing.
In fact, they say the lab found no positives for opioids, only THC, which is found in marijuana.
THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives people a "high."
Police say there are still several items pending analysis and they're waiting on results.
Last week, Oberlin Police Chief Ryan Warfield said he suspected fentanyl was the substance that led to the evacuation at the Walmart and sent several people to the hospital.
That substance was sent to the Lorain County Crime Lab for testing.
We spoke to the chief about how responding to fentanyl can be dangerous for first responders.
“We’ve been bred to run toward danger, and this kind of changes that dynamic a little bit. You know policemen, I don’t think we’ll ever stop running toward it,” said Warfield.
19 News reached out to Oberlin Police again on Wednesday and the Lorain County Drug Task Force looking for more information, but we haven’t heard back.
More than a week later, several questions remain:
- Were there any drugs mixed in with the THC, and is it still possible opioids could be found?
- Why are some of the items sent to the lab still pending analysis?
- How much of the drug was found?
- Is the suspect who overdosed at the Walmart facing any charges?
The crime lab said heroin and fentanyl are the no. 1 drugs in Lorain County.
19 News will let you know as soon as we have answers to our questions.
