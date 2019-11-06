Ohio State tops all in first playoff rankings

Buckeyes are #1, ahead of LSU, Alabama and Penn State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Source: Jay LaPrete)
By Mark Schwab | November 5, 2019 at 10:35 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After one round of playoff rankings the NCAA playoff committee feels Ohio State is the best team in the nation. The Buckeyes drew the top seed, beating out #2 LSU, #3 Alabama and #4 Penn State.

The defending champion Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs were ranked fifth and sixth, they are knocking on the door and will have chances to move up over the next few weeks. LSU and Alabama play each other on Saturday. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions tangle in Columbus two weeks from Saturday.

