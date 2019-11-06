The Onion uses picture of Cleveland serial killer’s home to mock poverty line

The article spoofed armed patrols placed along a fictitious poverty border.

By Dan DeRoos | November 6, 2019 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The satirical news website The Onion published a parody article claiming Congress passed legislation to put armed guards along the “poverty line."

The article’s cover picture is not only in Cleveland, but is of the now torn down home of serial killer Anthony Sowell on Imperial Avenue.

In October of 2009 the bodies of 11 women were found in and around the home pictured in The Onion’s article.

"The fact is that the people who live below this boundary are desperate, often lawless individuals who want the freedoms...

Sowell is currently on death row at Ohio’s Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

The 10th anniversary of the discovery of the Cleveland Strangler just passed.

Sowell is appealing his death row sentence claiming he didn’t have effective counsel and that he should have been given a brain scan to show damage from a heart attack years before the murders.

