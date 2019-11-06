Pigskin Poll: Who will be the Browns’ offensive MVP in the second half of the season?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is hugged by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry after scoring on a touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Brien Aho) (Source: Brien Aho)
By Randy Buffington | November 6, 2019 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 5:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have had a dismal start but the locker room is poised to make a difference in the final 8 games of the regular season.

The Browns are currently third in the AFC North with a record of 2-6.

They lost to the Denver Broncos last week forcing Baker Mayfield to shave his handlebar mustache.

“I didn’t deserve it,” he told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The good news is running back Kareem Hunt will be eligible for the first time this week to help carry the load with Nick Chubb.

