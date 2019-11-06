Pigskin Poll: Who will be the Browns’ offensive MVP in the second half of the season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have had a dismal start but the locker room is poised to make a difference in the final 8 games of the regular season.
The Browns are currently third in the AFC North with a record of 2-6.
They lost to the Denver Broncos last week forcing Baker Mayfield to shave his handlebar mustache.
The good news is running back Kareem Hunt will be eligible for the first time this week to help carry the load with Nick Chubb.
