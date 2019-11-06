Police: 6-year-old Ohio boy brought loaded semi-automatic gun to school

Young boy brought loaded gun to school (Source: Columbus police)
By Chris Anderson | November 6, 2019 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 2:20 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police said a 6-year-old boy brought a firearm to school in his backpack.

Officers received a call from a private school in the Columbus area stating a 6-year-old boy brought a semi-automatic gun to class in his backpack.

According to Columbus police, the 6-year-old told another student about the gun, who then told a teacher.

Staff took possession of the gun until police arrived, Det. Dave Bucy, of the department’s Gun Crime Unit, said.

“The reason for why the child brought the gun to school could be for any number of reasons,” Busy stated. “I think it was curiosity to one extent. I think it was, ‘Look what I have in my bag,’ to another extent."

*INTERVIEW: Det. Dave Bucy with our Gun Crimes Unit is speaking with local media about this case after much inquiry. LOADED GUN RECOVERED IN 6-YEAR-OLD’S BACKPACK: This morning, November 6, 2019 at 8:45am, Columbus Police received a call from a private school in North Columbus (3400 Kohr Blvd.) that a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school in his backpack. The student let another student know about the gun and that student notified a teacher. The semi-automatic gun was loaded. The gun was reported stolen by a family member. Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age. There is an ongoing investigation on this case by CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit.

Police said the firearm, which was reported stolen from within the household by a family member, was loaded.

Police said the 6-year-old was taken to headquarters, but charges are not expected to be filed by the juvenile prosecutor against the boy.

The prosecutor will determine if charges will be filed against the boy’s guardians, Bucy said.

