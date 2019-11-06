Popular Cleveland bakery closing its doors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Cleveland bakery is closing its doors this weekend.
Bloom Bakery is shutting down its stores on Public Square and on Euclid in Downtown Cleveland.
Both locations are closing at four this afternoon.
The bakery is the first social venture for the non-profit agency, Towards Employment.
The bakery opened up four years ago and it offered jobs to people with barriers to employment.
Bloom Bakery issued the following statement to announce its closing:
"Dear Bloom Friend,
In a difficult decision, we have decided to end Bloom’s operations this week. Towards Employment’s goal is to maximize community impact with the resources available, and after deep consideration, we have come to realize a more impactful way forward is to focus on Towards Employment’s mission through our core programming - leveraging other partnerships to achieve our training goals in the culinary and retail pathways.
Launched in 2016 by Towards Employment, Bloom Bakery served three purposes: prepare individuals who have faced barriers to employment for a career in culinary arts; produce exceptional handcrafted baked goods; and create meaningful career opportunities for individuals beyond Bloom so the Greater Cleveland community can prosper..."
