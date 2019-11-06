This Akron area smart gym uses technology for a killer workout in 20 minutes

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Exercise Coach in Fairlawn is drawing in clients from all walks of life.
The gym uses innovative technology to help clients reach their full potential.
They’ve seen everyone from bodybuilders to marathon runners to the elderly who want a quiet place to strengthen their muscles.
The best part: The workouts last a grand total of 20 minutes.
It’s a major selling point for the gym that sees a lot of people come in simply based on the speed.
The uses metrics from a system that measures your strongest and weakest points to develop a workout tailored specifically for you.
