8 and 9-year-old boys robbed after football practice, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an eight-year-old boy and his nine-year-old friend were robbed after football practice Tuesday evening.
Akron police said the victims were in the 800 block of Patterson Avenue around 5 p.m., when two suspects approached them and demanded their money.
Each boy handed over $10 and the suspects fled on foot behind the recreation center.
The suspects are described as black males 14-16-years-old.
One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and the other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to the police report.
No weapon was seen and nobody was injured.
