Ashland County troopers investigating crash that took life of 54-year-old Jeromesville woman

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers from the Ashland Post are investigating the crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Rhonda Renner of Jeromesville.
The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Township Road 1600, just west of Township 655 around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Highway Patrol, Renner was driving a 2000 Saturn station wagon westbound on Township 1600 when she went left of center, continued off the left side of the road, and struck a culvert.
Renner died from her injuries at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation, but drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers also confirmed that she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City Fire and EMS, and Gibbs Towing reportedly assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.