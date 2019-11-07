Bratenahl condominiums concierge pleads not guilty to stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The concierge at Bratenahl Place condominiums pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday to stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, Anthony Djurovic, 27, entered four different apartments while residents weren’t home and stole the jewelry.
“This defendant was hired to assist and protect the residents of Bratenahl Place,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He violated and exploited that trust by committing multiple burglaries in their homes.”
Djurovic and James Rigby, 22, then sold the jewelry to numerous nearby pawn shops, according to Prosecutor O’Malley.
Djurovic is charged with burglary, theft and grand theft.
Rigby is charged with receiving stolen property. He also pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Both men are being held on a $25,000 bond and will be back in court on Nov. 21.
