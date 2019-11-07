Cleveland Cavaliers’ Matthew Dellavedova & wife Anna welcome baby boy into the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers’ newest future player comes in at just a few pounds and definitely a few feet shorter than his 6′4″ daddy.
Cavs G Matthew Dellavedova affectionately announced on social media that he and his wife, Anna Schroeder, welcomed their baby boy named Anders Ralph Dellavedova.
Delly and Anna celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 1.
A gender reveal party held a few days later was sunny, but raining down blue.
Since then, the Australian player shared other sweet photos showing he couldn’t wait to meet his newest little teammate.
Will fans be seeing Anders sport a mini-version of his dad’s jersey at a game soon? We can only hope!
