Commuter Cast for Thursday, Nov. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
A transformer being moved will slow down traffic in Medina County.
An accident on I-90 Eastbound is backing up traffic for nearly three to four miles.
Drivers should take their time on the drive to work today. Those roads will be wet.
Expect some snowfall on Thursday afternoon.
